Constable arrested for raping minor

The constable, after raping the girl, had given her money, told her to return home and threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

Published: 30th July 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The KP Agrahara police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old police constable under POCSO for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl, who had run away from home after quarrelling with her parents. The constable had taken her to his room on the pretext of helping her and then allegedly raped her.​​

A senior police officer said the constable, working in the West Division, noticed the girl sitting alone at a park at Vijayanagar on Wednesday evening. The girl had left her home without informing her parents three days ago and her parents had filed a missing case. The girl was traced on Thursday and she revealed the incident to her parents, who then alerted the police.

The constable, after raping the girl, had given her money, told her to return home and threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone. The police officer who recorded her statement identified the police constable. The accused was taken into police custody and he confessed to the crime during interrogation. He will be remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.
 

TAGS
minor girl rape POCSO
