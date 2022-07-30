Home Cities Bengaluru

Contract teachers paying agencies is exploitation: Karnataka HC

Appointments made by calling for tenders, HC judge observes

Published: 30th July 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing serious concern over appointing teachers on contract basis to state-run residential schools through outsourcing agencies by calling tenders, the Karnataka High Court observed that “if a teacher from out of his monthly salary has to pay, month on month, a portion of his salary to the outsourcing agency, under the head of service charges, there cannot be any better exploitation of human labour by the state”. 

The court also observed, “the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society resorted to outsourcing. Outsourcing agencies have mushroomed into mountainous proportions in the past 10 to 15 years. It is because of the policy of the state to make appointments through outsourcing agencies. Since it is in the realm of policy, this court would not pronounce on its permissibility or otherwise, but what needs to be noticed with concern is the fact that appointments to the post of teachers are also being made through agencies by calling for tenders”.  

Justice M Nagaprasanna made this observation while disposing of the petitions filed by hundreds of teachers of residential schools such as Navodaya Model Residential Schools, Morarji Desai Model Residential Schools, Ekalavya Residential Schools, Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential Schools and Minority Residential Schools, which are run by the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society, seeking regularisation of their services.  

The court noted that it would be open to state government to consider regularising services of petitioners, bearing observations made in the order, adding that the state should endeavour to recruit teachers in terms of the Cadre and Recruitment Rules.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp