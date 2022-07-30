Contract teachers paying agencies is exploitation: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing serious concern over appointing teachers on contract basis to state-run residential schools through outsourcing agencies by calling tenders, the Karnataka High Court observed that “if a teacher from out of his monthly salary has to pay, month on month, a portion of his salary to the outsourcing agency, under the head of service charges, there cannot be any better exploitation of human labour by the state”.

The court also observed, “the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society resorted to outsourcing. Outsourcing agencies have mushroomed into mountainous proportions in the past 10 to 15 years. It is because of the policy of the state to make appointments through outsourcing agencies. Since it is in the realm of policy, this court would not pronounce on its permissibility or otherwise, but what needs to be noticed with concern is the fact that appointments to the post of teachers are also being made through agencies by calling for tenders”.

Justice M Nagaprasanna made this observation while disposing of the petitions filed by hundreds of teachers of residential schools such as Navodaya Model Residential Schools, Morarji Desai Model Residential Schools, Ekalavya Residential Schools, Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential Schools and Minority Residential Schools, which are run by the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society, seeking regularisation of their services.

The court noted that it would be open to state government to consider regularising services of petitioners, bearing observations made in the order, adding that the state should endeavour to recruit teachers in terms of the Cadre and Recruitment Rules.

