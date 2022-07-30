Ladies’ night out!

BENGALURU: Here was a time when it was not common to see ladies drinking liquor. In fact, they used to generally be offered only soft beverages by default in regular cocktail parties. This has all changed now, and one sees a lot of ladies across age groups, enjoying their spirits, both in straight form, and in cocktails as well. Many bars have a ‘Ladies Night’, where they offer free or subsidised drinks to women on a particular night of the week.
This has also contributed to more and more women experimenting with different drinks and cocktails. I am often asked what drinks women prefer. Earlier, one could easily say gin or vodka, but that is no longer the case. Today, its very difficult to pinpoint a particular liquor that finds favour with the ladies, especially with the younger generation.
However, from my experience, I have put together some cocktails that I have found are popular with everyone, but more so with women. In all the recipes, mix the ingredients together, pour it into the right glass and enjoy as the evening gets better.
SELFIE COMPATIBLE
Vodka 60ml
Peach juice 60ml
House-special orange marmalade. Top with 1 table spoon cranberry caviar
GIN HACKER Gin 60ml
Martini fiero 15ml
Litchi juice 60ml
Rose water 10ml
Angostura bitters 3 dash
LAZULITIN
Gin 60
Frozen blueberry 2nos
Martini fiero 15ml
Raspberry syrup 10ml
ROYAL DYNASTY
Tequila silver 60 ml
Agave syrup 15ml
lime juice 15ml
Blackcurrant popsicle 1
BUTTERFLY
BLUE PEA
Gin 45ml
Butterfly blue
pea Ice cube 1no
Tonic water to top up
Kaffir lime leaf 3nos
Butterfly blue
pea tea 60ml
Angostura bitters 3 dash