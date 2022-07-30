Ladies’ night out!

Manoj Alphones By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here was a time when it was not common to see ladies drinking liquor. In fact, they used to generally be offered only soft beverages by default in regular cocktail parties. This has all changed now, and one sees a lot of ladies across age groups, enjoying their spirits, both in straight form, and in cocktails as well. Many bars have a ‘Ladies Night’, where they offer free or subsidised drinks to women on a particular night of the week.

This has also contributed to more and more women experimenting with different drinks and cocktails. I am often asked what drinks women prefer. Earlier, one could easily say gin or vodka, but that is no longer the case. Today, its very difficult to pinpoint a particular liquor that finds favour with the ladies, especially with the younger generation.

However, from my experience, I have put together some cocktails that I have found are popular with everyone, but more so with women. In all the recipes, mix the ingredients together, pour it into the right glass and enjoy as the evening gets better.

SELFIE COMPATIBLE

Vodka 60ml

Peach juice 60ml

House-special orange marmalade. Top with 1 table spoon cranberry caviar

GIN HACKER Gin 60ml

Martini fiero 15ml

Litchi juice 60ml

Rose water 10ml

Angostura bitters 3 dash

LAZULITIN

Gin 60

Frozen blueberry 2nos

Martini fiero 15ml

Raspberry syrup 10ml

ROYAL DYNASTY

Tequila silver 60 ml

Agave syrup 15ml

lime juice 15ml

Blackcurrant popsicle 1

BUTTERFLY

BLUE PEA

Gin 45ml

Butterfly blue

pea Ice cube 1no

Tonic water to top up

Kaffir lime leaf 3nos

Butterfly blue

pea tea 60ml

Angostura bitters 3 dash

BENGALURU: Here was a time when it was not common to see ladies drinking liquor. In fact, they used to generally be offered only soft beverages by default in regular cocktail parties. This has all changed now, and one sees a lot of ladies across age groups, enjoying their spirits, both in straight form, and in cocktails as well. Many bars have a ‘Ladies Night’, where they offer free or subsidised drinks to women on a particular night of the week. This has also contributed to more and more women experimenting with different drinks and cocktails. I am often asked what drinks women prefer. Earlier, one could easily say gin or vodka, but that is no longer the case. Today, its very difficult to pinpoint a particular liquor that finds favour with the ladies, especially with the younger generation. However, from my experience, I have put together some cocktails that I have found are popular with everyone, but more so with women. In all the recipes, mix the ingredients together, pour it into the right glass and enjoy as the evening gets better. SELFIE COMPATIBLE Vodka 60ml Peach juice 60ml House-special orange marmalade. Top with 1 table spoon cranberry caviar GIN HACKER Gin 60ml Martini fiero 15ml Litchi juice 60ml Rose water 10ml Angostura bitters 3 dash LAZULITIN Gin 60 Frozen blueberry 2nos Martini fiero 15ml Raspberry syrup 10ml ROYAL DYNASTY Tequila silver 60 ml Agave syrup 15ml lime juice 15ml Blackcurrant popsicle 1 BUTTERFLY BLUE PEA Gin 45ml Butterfly blue pea Ice cube 1no Tonic water to top up Kaffir lime leaf 3nos Butterfly blue pea tea 60ml Angostura bitters 3 dash