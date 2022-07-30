NGT notice to BBMP on lake encroachments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following complaints on lake encroachments and BBMP failing to take proper action to protect water bodies, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also reportedly sent notice to BBMP lake division warning that actions will be taken for failing to follow order. Last week, Karnataka high court had directed the Palike to clear encroachment at Begur and Subramanyapra lake, and complete marking of the encroached area in 10 days, issuing notices to encroachers. Take action within a month, BBMP was told.

Speaking to TNIE, Special Commissioner Ramprasat Manohar said, “Following the court order, the Palike has directed the Executive Engineer of lake division to clear the encroachment in lakes and file an action taken report in a month.” Echoing the same, a senior official said that the BBMP is alert now since the court as well as the NGT are monitoring the situation.

The court had earlier pulled up the BBMP lake division after it had submitted a timeline of 106 days to remove encroachments. The court had warned that engineers will be suspended if order was not complied with.The public and lake activists were furious since complaints to BBMP and the police did not yield results, and a PIL was filed.

