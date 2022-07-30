Try out Agnipath before rejecting it: Kargil hero

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A veteran of the Kargil War Captain Naveen Nagappa said that Agnipath scheme should be tried out because it could ultimately lead to improvement of the military. He was speaking at the National Gallery for Modern Art in Bengaluru, which is hosting a three-day celebration on the 23rd anniversary of the Kargil War.

Although there is natural resistance to change, he said that the scheme could give Indian Army better advantage. “The Agnipath scheme deserves to be tried and tested before ruling it out as the government is trying to save defense pension budget for utilising it as capital investments for better arms and ammunition. Earlier it was boots-on-the-ground approach, the scenario has changed. Lesser forces and better technology will give us a better advantage,” he said.

“The impact of media on the Kargil war was immense, especially since it was the first war to be televised across India. Seeing the bodies of martyrs reach home was rare. Both these factors contributed to a surge in patriotic feeling among citizens,” he said. The gallery will be screening documentaries on Kargil war till July 31.

