Finish reservation process in four days or face contempt case: Ex-Congress corporators
Former Congress corporators have warned of filing a contempt of court plea against the state government if it fails to complete the reservation process as per the BBMP Act 2020 in four days.
Published: 31st July 2022 06:57 AM | Last Updated: 31st July 2022 06:57 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Former Congress corporators have warned of filing a contempt of court plea against the state government if it fails to complete the reservation process as per the BBMP Act 2020 in four days.
Senior party leaders Shivaraju and Abdul Wajid, who had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking holding of Palike elections, claimed that the state government is dragging its foot on holding the urban local body polls as it is apprehensive of a negative mandate.
“The reservation should be done in a transparent manner and if there are any lapses, it amounts to contempt of court.” they said. T he apex court has given the government a deadline of seven days to complete the reservation process.