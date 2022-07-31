Houses, roads flooded as heavy rain lashes Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some houses were inundated, many roads flooded and a tree was uprooted following a heavy downpour in Bengaluru on Saturday night. As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s website, the City had recorded 22.39 mm rainfall by 11 pm.

RR Nagar Zone received 65 mm rainfall, the highest among all eight BBMP zones. East Zone received 61.50 mm, South Zone 59.50 mm, Bommanahalli 53 mm and West Zone 44.50 mm.Ambedkar Veedhi and other roads around Vidhana Soudha, MS Building, Malleswaram, other areas of Central Business District like Majestic, K R Market, Shanthinagar, Shivananda Circle were flooded.

A tree was uprooted in Jayanagar, while tree branches were found on several roads. Commuters and motorists had a tough time as many were caught in traffic jams due to flooded roads. BBMP officials said few homes at Swami Vivekananda Nagar in Yelahanka were inundated.

