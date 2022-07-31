Two advocates drown as car plunges into canal

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Two advocates drowned while another escaped after their car plunged into the Kabini Right Bank Canal at Sargur taluk on Friday night. Police said Girish (44) from Niluvagilu village and C Dinesh (46) from Hunduvadi village in Hunsur taluk died while Ashok (44) from Kattemalalavadi village in Hunsur taluk survived. The trio had visited Chikka Deviramma Betta in Sargur taluk and the Kabini dam. Later, they were on the way to Sagari village when one of them who was driving lost the control over the vehicle. The car hit the retaining wall and plunged into the canal.

As the car fell, all the three were thrown out of the vehicle. While Dinesh and Girish were washed away in the waters, Ashok swam towards the bank and was rescued by villagers. Sargur police retrieve Dinesh’s body 500 metres away from the incident.

