Home Cities Bengaluru

Two advocates drown as car plunges into canal

As the car fell, all the three were thrown out of the vehicle.

Published: 31st July 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Two advocates drowned while another escaped after their car plunged into the Kabini Right Bank Canal at Sargur taluk on Friday night. Police said Girish (44) from Niluvagilu village and C Dinesh (46) from Hunduvadi village in Hunsur taluk died while Ashok (44) from Kattemalalavadi village in Hunsur taluk survived. The trio had visited Chikka Deviramma Betta in Sargur taluk and the Kabini dam. Later, they were on the way to Sagari village when one of them who was driving lost the control over the vehicle. The car hit the retaining wall and plunged into the canal.

As the car fell, all the three were thrown out of the vehicle. While Dinesh and Girish were washed away in the waters, Ashok swam towards the bank and was rescued by villagers. Sargur police retrieve Dinesh’s body 500 metres away from the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp