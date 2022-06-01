Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A family from Bengaluru has alleged that a private hospital in KG Halli not only overcharged a patient with a bill of Rs 2.07 lakh, but also locked up their son in the local police station for more than 24 hours for not clearing the bill.

Narrating their ordeal, Asghar Sharief, a 55-year-old auto driver, told TNIE, “I had severe wheezing attacks and my son admitted me to hospital on May 18, where they said I need oxygen. During my eight days of treatment, my family managed to get Rs 70,000 worth of medicines with great difficulty, and paid Rs 40,000 towards charges.”

But Asghar was shocked to see a bill of Rs 2,07,050. The family requested the hospital to reduce the charges, but was turned down. A complaint was lodged with KG Halli police station.

“Police took my son, saying they will take his statement and let him go home. But it’s been more than 24 hours and my son is not home yet. I was discharged on Monday and told that my son will be set free after he clears the bills,” explained Asghar.

DCP East Bheema Shankar Guled told TNIE, “On a complaint of the doctor, the son was called to the station to give his version. He was not detained.”

Interestingly, a neurosurgeon from Vellore, Dr Akhil Raj, who knew the family, looked into the bill and was shocked to find several disparities and blatant overcharging.

He sent out emails to the health department, Karnataka health minister and health officials, seeking justice for the family.

“Oxygen was charged at Rs 250 per hour. The hospital charged the patient for 121 hours on a day, and Rs 32,000 only for oxygen. How is this possible?” asks Dr Akhil.

On May 25, a BPAP machine which is charged at Rs 2,500 for 24 hours, has been billed Rs 10,000, the doctor said. Doctors’ visiting charges had been added multiple times in a single day.

According to Dr Akhil, the boy was kept in custody without an FIR for more than 24 hours.

The family decided to approach the health minister and police commissioner. Police officials denied the boy was with them.

“We filed an NCR based on a complaint by the hospital against Salman for not paying the bill. He requested three days’ time to arrange the money. We let him go,” police said.

Meanwhile, the hospital did not respond to several calls made by TNIE.

