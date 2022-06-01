STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: One dies as portico collapses at St Martha’s Hospital

The other injured are stable and are undergoing treatment

Published: 01st June 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 05:28 PM

An under-construction welcome arch at St Martha’s Hospital collapsed in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One worker was killed and three others injured when an under-construction portico collapsed at St. Martha’s Hospital on Nrupathunga Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Basavaraj (24). The incident took place at around 6.10 am when the labourers were working on the top portion of the portico. The labourers are from Raichur and were working here for the past two months.

All four victims were trapped under the debris of the portico after it collapsed. They were later admitted to the same hospital, where Basavaraj succumbed to his injuries.The three injured who are undergoing treatment have been identified as Chand Pasha, 31, Mohinuddin, 27 and Mohammed Rafi, 30.  

The labourers were renovating the portico at the entrance of the outpatient department of the hospital when the supporting steel frame of the portico broke following which all four fell down from a height of over 20 feet. Another labourer, Raja Saab managed to jump from the same height and escaped unhurt.

 “Unfortunately, one of the injured labourers Basavaraj succumbed to his injuries at around 1.55 pm. The other injured are stable and are undergoing treatment. The cost of treatment will be borne by the hospital,” Anto Deol, Public Relations Officer, St. Martha’s Hospital told TNIE. The Fire and Emergency Services Department received a call at around 6.31 am and rushed its personnel to the spot. “Of the four rescued, one was unconscious and extremely critical. Three fire tenders were pressed into service,” R Mahesh, a senior fire department officer told TNIE.

The family members of the labourers stay in temporary sheds near a private hospital in Madiwala. Pasha’s wife Umnabi told TNIE that Raja Saab informed them about the incident. “We got a call at around 6.30 am and were told that my husband and three others were critical. We rushed to the hospital. My husband works as a waterproofing technician and is paid Rs 500 per day. Except for Basavaraj, all the other labourers are related to each other,” she added.

The jurisdictional Halasuru Gate police have registered cases of causing death by negligence (IPC 304A), negligence towards endangering human life (IPC 337) and causing grievous injury (IPC 338).
“A complaint was registered immediately after recording the statement of one of the survivors under IPC Sections 337 and 338. Since one of the workers died in the afternoon, IPC Section 304A was registered in the evening after receiving the death memo. No person has been arrested,” said a police officer.

