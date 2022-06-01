Bollywood is dead. Long live Bollywood!

Urban Bourbon By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The massive success of films like KGF 2, RRR, and Pushpa has proved that linguistic borders don’t matter in today’s times. It has also questioned the pole position enjoyed by Bollywood as the primary film industry in the country. As south Indian films continue to expand across India and the world, Hindi films are witnessing weekly bloodbaths. Large, well-publicised films with budgets over `100 crore are getting decimated every week without audiences.

Having reviewed films for more than a decade, I have tried to make some sense of this trend. The primary difference seems to be the intention. South Indian films — be it comedy, action, or horror — are made with the single-minded intention to entertain the audience. You might not align with the aesthetics, or resonate with the cinematic voice of the film, but you can never question the intention — to entertain.

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s films began to do massive business overseas, Bollywood films have moved from the heartland of the country, to settle in South Bombay. The largest film industry in the country has forgotten that there’s a nation that exists beyond the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. That film critics might hail a film as new-age, but most of India still watches films on single screens after purchasing physical tickets. They still root for a hero who comes from nothing and climbs his way to the top. They want to laugh, cry, hoot their lungs out, and dance in the aisles. Not attend a three-hour unsolicited tuition class on values and morals.

Bollywood films also suffer from the copy-cat syndrome, where they continue to make films that ‘trend’ in a particular decade. The ’90s was the decade of action heroes where the number of heroes equaled the number of heroines. Where the villain was an evil patriarch who created a Ravana-like empire that needed to be infiltrated and destroyed. The 2000s was the decade of romance, and one got to see the likes of brawny heroes like Sunny Deol and Suneil Shetty whisper sweet nothings into the ears of terrified heroines. The 2010s witnessed a comeback of the solo action films, along with comedies.

This decade will be the decade of nationalism. But most Indians are patriotic by default. Expecting them to pay upwards of `200 to feel patriotic is extremely patronising. Hindi cinema has also struggled to cope with the onslaught of OTT platforms — the go-to for quirky, off-beat, sensitive films. With the arrival of OTTs, theatre films can only survive if they provide what OTT films cannot — the thrills, the chases, the large-screen experience of being transported en masse to a magical world.

Southern films do not wear pretentious hats of any kind. They do not mind being ridiculed by critics who have studied film theory and worship Tarkovsky. Southern films don’t pay half the film’s budgets to their leading men. Leading actresses in the south are consistently the highest paid in their movies. They don’t get lost in masturbatory discourses of art and its impact, and understand that cinema is also a business. That every film feeds thousands of people.

South Indian films do not have stars who are all tall, fair and well-built. They celebrate the ordinary, the normal. Abs are not necessary, but the ability to charm the audiences is a must. If there’s one thing

South Indian films prioritise, it is the audiences. They understand that a film needs to be loved. Not necessarily understood. Not to be studied to raise social issues. Not rationalised. But loved.