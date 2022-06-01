Bring in law to convict accused in absentia: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said legislature must think of bringing in a suitable amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure or special law to enable court to conduct proceedings in absence of the accused. The amendment, perhaps, may deter unscrupulous elements who avoid summons or execution of warrant against them, the court added.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar passed the order while remanding back six cases, wherein an accused was sentenced and convicted in absentia under the Negotiable Instruments Act for dishonour of cheques, to the Magistrate Court in Udupi to hear afresh. The accused did not appear despite being served summons. The accused should pay cost of Rs 2,000 to the complainant in each case, the judge said. The court said it is trite to observe that in the Code of Criminal Procedure, there is no provision for keeping an accused ex parte, similar to the one found in Code of Civil Procedure which provides for placing a defendant ex parte if there is summons or notice is served on him.

GH Abdul Kadri, resident of Agumbe, filed six criminal revision petitions before the high court, questioning the conviction and sentences passed by the trial court in Udupi, which were confirmed by the Principal District and Sessions Judge in 2019 at Udupi.

The petitioner obtained a loan from Iqbal, resident of Udupi taluk, and issued six cheques which were dishonoured for want of sufficient funds in his account. The Magistrate accepted the affidavits filed by Iqbal, dispensed with the statement of the accused under Section 313 CrPC and proceeded to convict and sentence the petitioner in all the cases, without giving the accused an opportunity to defend himself. The sessions court also confirmed the orders.