STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bring in law to convict accused in absentia: Karnataka HC

The petitioner obtained a loan from Iqbal, resident of Udupi taluk, and issued six cheques which were dishonoured for want of sufficient funds in his account.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said legislature must think of bringing in a suitable amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure or special law to enable court to conduct proceedings in absence of the accused. The amendment, perhaps, may deter unscrupulous elements who avoid summons or execution of warrant against them, the court added. 

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar passed the order while remanding back six cases, wherein an accused was sentenced and convicted in absentia under the Negotiable Instruments Act for dishonour of cheques, to the Magistrate Court in Udupi to hear afresh. The accused did not appear despite being served summons. The accused should pay cost of Rs 2,000 to the complainant in each case, the judge said. The court  said it is trite to observe that in the Code of Criminal Procedure, there is no provision for keeping an accused ex parte, similar to the one found in Code of Civil Procedure which provides for placing a defendant ex parte if there is summons or notice is served on him. 

GH Abdul Kadri, resident of Agumbe, filed six criminal revision petitions before the high court, questioning the conviction and sentences passed by the trial court in Udupi, which were confirmed by the Principal District and Sessions Judge in 2019 at Udupi.  

The petitioner obtained a loan from Iqbal, resident of Udupi taluk, and issued six cheques which were dishonoured for want of sufficient funds in his account. The Magistrate accepted the affidavits filed by Iqbal, dispensed with the statement of the accused under Section 313 CrPC and proceeded to convict and sentence the petitioner in all the cases, without giving the accused an opportunity to defend himself. The sessions court also confirmed the orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp