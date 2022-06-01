Dress to dine

Ishrath Mubeen By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elite recreational clubs in the city are known to be the only places to have strict dress codes. Now, joining the bandwagon are the city’s new restaurants and bars which are implementing a code for diners to suit the ambience and vibe of the space

In the last one week, newly-launched trendy bar, 10 Speakeasy, has had to turn down at least seven-eight guests. The reason? Attire. Smart casuals or semi-formals, and not to forget closed footwear, is an essential for men to enter the space. While recreational clubs are known to be the only places to have strict dress codes, new restaurants and bars in the city are also putting in place similar rules. “We’ve had a dress code from day one. We are trying to bring some culture to the experience,” says Preetham Bhaskar, partner, 10 Speakeasy, which opened on May 19.

Across the street from 10 Speakeasy is Olive Bar and Kitchen which too insists on a certain code for certain times of the day. They inform guests about the dress code at the time of reservation. “During the day, we welcome guests with shorts and flip flops since the place has a beach-like feel. However, from dinner onwards, we have several corporate meetings, and the place also transforms into a stylish one. Hence, we have a dress code where men are to abstain from shorts, sleeveless, and flip flops. Instead, they are expected to dress in smart casuals,” says Ashwin D’souza, vice president, operations, Olive Bar & Kitchen.

With ‘smart’ being the buzzword these days, restaurants in Bengaluru too expect their patrons to dress accordingly. Take, for instance, Gatsby Cocktails and Cuisines on Bannerghatta Road, which has put in place a dress code from the first weekend since their launch in February. According to Nikhil Sharma, general manager of the restaurant, the dress code is only applicable between Fridays and Sundays, while they keep it casual on the rest of the days. “Gatsby is neither a party place nor a casual dine-in. We feel that guests should be suitably dressed to gel with the surroundings,” says Sharma.

Slippers and flip-flops are a big no-no at most of these restaurants, including at Brassa on St Mark’s Road where men are required to wear closed shoes only. But how do they turn away guests who are not appropriately dressed? The key to managing the situation is in being polite and communicating the rules with a smile, the restaurants say. MisoSexy, a newly-launched pan-Asian cocktail bar in Indiranagar, tows the line diplomatically. They inform such guests that a private party is being held and they can’t be let in. “Some take the hint and come back the same day dressed better, while a lot of them realise and adhere to the code the next time,” says Eshaan Mehta, general manager, MisoSexy.

According to Bhaskar, guests are screened for their attire at the reception by their executives. “While we would love to serve every guest who walks through our door, we turn them down and inform them about the dress code. A lot of times, they actually return, dressed to suit our dress code policy,” Bhaskar says.

In fact, Olive even earned a loyal customer thanks to their strict dress code. “We once went a step ahead and offered a guest a new pair of trousers to enter our restaurant. This disgruntled guest went on to become one of our regular guests,” D’souza says.

Gatsby has trained their hostesses in social etiquette to handle these situations that could lead to an argument. “It’s about how it’s put across. Guests also understand the importance of being dressed properly to dine-in,” he says.