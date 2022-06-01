STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lokayukta seeks details of assets of BBMP officials

The letter was also addressed to the Chief Commissioner, asking BBMP to comply with the notice under the Lokayukta Act 1984, Section 22, and ensure the details are furnished.  

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta, which earned a special place for cracking down on corrupt officials and elected representatives, has landed in an embarrassing situation following its notice to the BBMP. As per reports, Lokayukta officials sent a notice on April 21, asking the Mayor and BBMP Council members to file details of their assets before June 30. Interestingly, the term of the BBMP elected members ended in September 2020, and an Administrator was appointed to govern the municipality.

Special Commissioner, Projects, PN Ravindra, confirming the goof-up, said the Palike will clarify to the Lokayukta.

"The term of elected representatives ended in September 2020. The notice seeks asset details from the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and other members for the years 2021 and 2022, and now Palike will reply to the notice," he said.

“The term of elected representatives ended in September 2020. The notice seeks asset details from the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and other members for the years 2021 and 2022, and now Palike will reply to the notice,” he said. 

VEHICLES ABANDONED
The official informed that many unclaimed vehicles are piling up in Palike limits. A survey showed that 784 vehicles were parked in East Zone, and no one had claimed them so far. 

