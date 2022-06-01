Rain is here, 6k potholes still unfilled in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monsoon has arrived in the State, but Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which had identified 10,000 killer craters has managed to fix only 4,524 potholes in the city. A whopping 6,084 potholes are still crying for attention.

BBMP Special Commissioner P N Ravindra told reporters that the Palike, after identifying potholes through ‘FIX My Street’ app, fixed 3,488 potholes and on Monday alone over 1,000 potholes were filled. He said the remaining potholes will be fixed soon.

To a question on delay in work, he said, unlike bad roads and stretches of road which can be fixed at one go, fixing potholes is time consuming and labour intensive. He also spoke on the maintenance of flyovers and bridges by BBMP. He said two years ago, in September 2020, a private company had carried out a survey and given fitness certificates to some completed projects. “This process will be taken up again,” he said. On the Gorgunte flyover, he said since no heavy vehicle is being allowed, officials concerned will be asked to submit a status report.

HC seeks report on assault on MD’s husband

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed BBMP to submit a report on action taken with regard to the assault by Chief Engineer BS Prahlad (Road and Infrastructure) on the husband of the managing director of the company, which was entrusted with filling up potholes. He also assaulted one of the directors at a meeting held on May 27. A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Ashok S Kinagi ordered that the report be submitted on June 6, after senior advocate Jayna Kothari, representing American Road Technology Solutions, drew the attention of the court to the alleged assault, during a hearing.

Kothari submitted before court that during the meeting, Prahlad assaulted and punched the managing director’s husband and a director. The other BBMP staff saved them, and a written complaint was made to the Chief Commissioner, she informed court. She also submitted that American Road Technology Solutions has been assigned the job of filling potholes on 182km of roads, by the BBMP.

Delimitation of wards

As BBMP wards will be further split and increased to 243 from the existing 198 through delimitation, Ravindra said the process is complete and the report will be sent to the Urban Development Department. From there it will go to the Chief Minister’s office for approval.