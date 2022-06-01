Thinking green

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If plant-based alternatives are taking over the food and cosmetic world, then why not use it as an alternative for plastics too? Documentary filmmaker Ganesh Shankar Raj’s latest work covers India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) effort in coming up with an alternative to plastic.

This initiative by DRDO is to come up with a biodegradable packaging product, which is made of plant-based food grade materials. These sustainable bags would be made available in two forms — soluble and insoluble. The bags are biodegraded in about three months without negatively impacting the environment. The 13-minute film, which is made in collaboration with DRDO, shows the process in detail.

“The idea can become a game changer. This particular story is important because an Indian organisation has developed it,” says Raj. Raj, whose area of interest mostly lies in history, decided to pick up a subject like this because it could be a possible solution to climate change. “While climate change is a topic of concern, there are many solutions that are being discussed and many of them are coming from Indian organisations,” says Raj, adding, “As a filmmaker, I am always hunting for good topics that have some impact .

This could be something revolutionary.” DRDO has also launched ecofriendly biodegradable bags for laddus at the temples in Tirumala. “Many eat food from plastic covers and dispose the leftovers in them. Animals can’t open the packet to have food, so they eat the entirety which harms the digestive system,” says Dr Veera Bhadram, chief scientist and inventor, DRDO.