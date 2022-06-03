Bengaluru: School bus falls into ditch in Electronic City

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A private school bus, which was on the way to pick up students, fell into a ditch near a quarry on the Koodlu Road in Electronic City traffic police station limits on Thursday morning. Police said the bus, belonging to a private school in HSR Layout, was passing on the Koodlu Road around 9.20 am.



“A lorry was coming from the opposite direction when a two-wheeler rider overtook the bus. As the rider would have been caught between the bus and the lorry, the driver steered the school bus to the left and the vehicle fell into the ditch, which is more than 10-feet deep,” police said.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the driver escaped unhurt. The police lifted the bus using a crane. “The quarry is about 300 metres from the place where the bus fell,” the police added.

The incident led to traffic snarls on Koodlu Road for about 30 minutes. Local residents also staged a protest demanding that the BBMP take appropriate safety measures on the stretch. The police are further investigating.