Four Rohingyas held for theft at Rail Wheel Factory

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Railway Protection Force attached to the Rail Wheel Factory at Yelahanka nabbed four people in connection with the theft of items from inside a transformer on its premises. The four are said to be Rohingyas residing in Bengaluru. Rohingyas are an ethnic group hailing from Myanmar.

On May 10, the RPF found that copper wire running to a length of 1,400 metres was stolen from a transformer from the guarded premises of RWF, which has CCTV too. A total of 20,000 litres of oil had been drained out from inside the chamber too. South Western Railway was using that portion of land to carry out construction activity in connection with its electrification.

A highly-placed source told TNIE, “After sustained efforts, cops narrowed down on the Rohingyas. On interrogation, it was understood that the four were involved in similar thefts across the country. One of them was living in Kashmir before relocating. Details of the rest are not known.” The RWF was given custody for a week. “They carried out the required interrogation and produced the culprits at the Special Economic Offences Court. They were remanded to judicial custody a couple of days ago,” he added.

Cops at Yelahanka New Town police station, where a case was registered, said investigations were being done by the RPF, who have also filed a case. “We will be closing the case and allowing RPF to go ahead with it. We cannot have two FIRs registered in connection with one theft case,” said a cop here. “It is not clear when the theft actually took place, but it came to light in the factory only last month,” he added.

RWF officials said they did not have any information about the investigations. The IG of RPF refused to answer calls or messages from this reporter in connection with the arrests.