Musically charged

Bollywood singer-composer B Praak will be performing in Bengaluru on Sunday as part of his month-long tour of different cities 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: He’s happiest on stage like most artistes. Which is why Bollywood singer-composer B Praak, aka, Pratik Bachan can’t contain his excitement about his month-long tour to different cities. The singer is on a large-scale tour starting this month, as part of gig series Supermoon by ZEE Live.

The tour kicked-off on May 28 in Mumbai, and is proceeding to Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad. Known for Punjabi and Hindi songs, the solo artiste says, “My shows are all about having fun. If fans enjoy my shows, it means that my hard work has paid off,” says Bachan, whose Bengaluru gig is on June 5.

For Bachan, live shows are all about meeting fans in person. “Whoever I am today is because of the constant love of my fans. Apart from my music, stage shows have been a way for me to reach out to them. But the lockdown was harsh with no stage shows. Now, I hope to be back with a bang,” says Bachan.

He started his career in music direction before debuting as a singer with the hit song Mann Bharrya. Recognised as one of India’s known Punjabi artistes, he has been part of some mega hits like Do You Know, Horn Blow, Backbone, Baarish Ki Jaaye, Teri Mitti, Filhall to name a few.

This is the first time Bachan is performing in Bengaluru. The city has a reputation of being the rock capital of the country, and the singer is quite looking forward to the performance. “When it comes to good music, language is not a hurdle. I know people from Bengaluru have a fine taste in music,” says Bachan.

Having composed and sung different genres of music, Bachan is glad to see a whole lot of talent among the newer generation. “I personally love Adele and Billie Eilish,” says Bachan, who loves the work done by Mozart of Madras - AR Rahman.

