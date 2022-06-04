Retired SP’s son, colleague die after sports bike hits tree

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The son of a retired police officer, and his colleague died in a road accident at Heggondanahalli in Sarjapur police station limits, on the outskirts of the city. The incident is said to have happened around 2.30am Friday.

The youngster, riding a Ducati, is alleged to have lost control as he was overspeeding and rammed a roadside tree. The impact of the accident was so severe that his face was completely disfigured. His colleague, who was riding pillion, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she reportedly succumbed to injuries.

The Sarjapur police identified him as G Gagandeep, 29, a resident of Marathahalli, and the son of Guruprasad, retired SP of the Central Bureau of Investigation. His colleague was D Yashaswini, 23, a resident of Whitefield. While Gagandeep was working as marketing manager, Yashaswini was marketing executive with a prestigious real estate firm.

“Helmets were found at the accident spot. There was no trace of alcohol consumption. Overspeeding is suspected to be the reason behind the accident. The rider must have lost control of the sports bike and rammed the tree,” said an officer.

