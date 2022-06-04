STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Search for dry spot at KSR railway station

Journalist Alvin Mendonca put out a video of the pathetic situtation at the platform

Published: 04th June 2022 07:05 AM

Bengaluru Traffic Police personnel clear branches of a big tree that had fallenblocking the road near KSCA on Friday | Naga raja Gadekal

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers with luggage at KSR railway station were trying to move to drier areas as the roof of the island platform connecting 5 and 6 was leaking following a sudden spell of heavy rain on Friday evening and water stagnated on the floor of the platform.

Journalist Alvin Mendonca put out a video of the pathetic situtation at the platform and tweeted, “Condition of KSR rly station after today’s rain. No roof to stay”. The 21-second clip showed public carrying their bags in their hands or placing them on the benches.

Responding to it, bureaucrat Rajeev Kumar said, “Wow! free shower! Get your own soap and shampoo!” A person who went by the handle Poppy David, retorted sarcastically, “Just wow!” Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Aneesh Hegde said, “The inconvenience is regretted. The authorities concerned have taken cognizance. It will be rectified and we will ensure it does not recur.”  

