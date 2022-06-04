STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The wild side

Son of IPS officer PS Harsha, Amoghavarsha is displaying his shots of big cats, dholes, Indian gaur, antelopes, and several birds

Published: 04th June 2022 06:51 AM

By Ishrath Mubeen
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Camouflaged in the woods, eyes waiting to catch a wild cat, and camera-ready to capture the moment. These are the experiences that helped Amoghavarsha master the art of photography. In fact, he also travelled to Nagarhole National Park over a thousand times to get one perfect click of the wild cat, the black panther. Amogha’s work, which comprises pictures of the big cats, dholes, Indian gaur, antelopes, and several birds, is on display at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath till Sunday.

Son of IPS officer PS Harsha, Amoghavarsha has explored the jungles around India since he was four. “Since my childhood days, we have been travelling to jungles. That’s when I developed an empathy for nature,” says the student of National Public School.

In the last seven years, Amogha has clicked over 60,000 pictures in several forests across India. With no formal training, the 14-year-old owes his skills to his mother who has been his mentor. “My mom is a passionate wildlife photographer. Initially, I would use a ‘Nikon P900 point and shoot’, a gift from my parents on my ninth birthday. Three years ago, they got me a P950. Now, I have a D4S, a DSLR camera with a focal length of 500 mm. I’m improving on the go,” says Amogha.

Chaitra Harsha, Amogha’s mother, says that travelling has played a key role in Amogha’s interests. “With every safari, he learnt something new. He studied the statistics of birds, the cause of the decrease in the number of tigers, and got a chance to explore several bird species. Amogha became more sensitised towards nature.” 

