STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth murders mother for not buying him phone

Upset for not buying him a mobile phone, a 26-year-old youth allegedly murdered his 45-year-old mother in Begur police station limits.

Published: 04th June 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset for not buying him a mobile phone, a 26-year-old youth allegedly murdered his 45-year-old mother in Begur police station limits. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Deepak. The deceased is identified as Fathima Mary, a resident of Lookas Layout in Mailasandra.

Police said Mary was making a living by plucking leafy vegetables from the surrounding lands and selling them while her son assisted her. On Wednesday, she left home telling her daughter that she was going near NICE Road and asked her to send her father and son after they woke up. Accordingly, she asked Deepak to go near the NICE Road. Around 2 pm, Deepal contacted his father over the phone belonging to a passerby and informed him that his mother was found dead near the NICE Road.

“The miscreants had strangulated her to death using her saree and a murder case was registered. After an inquiry, it was found that Deepak had murdered his mother. When interrogated, he revealed that he was asking his mother to buy him a mobile phone, but she had not,” the police added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp