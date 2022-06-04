Youth murders mother for not buying him phone

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset for not buying him a mobile phone, a 26-year-old youth allegedly murdered his 45-year-old mother in Begur police station limits. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Deepak. The deceased is identified as Fathima Mary, a resident of Lookas Layout in Mailasandra.

Police said Mary was making a living by plucking leafy vegetables from the surrounding lands and selling them while her son assisted her. On Wednesday, she left home telling her daughter that she was going near NICE Road and asked her to send her father and son after they woke up. Accordingly, she asked Deepak to go near the NICE Road. Around 2 pm, Deepal contacted his father over the phone belonging to a passerby and informed him that his mother was found dead near the NICE Road.

“The miscreants had strangulated her to death using her saree and a murder case was registered. After an inquiry, it was found that Deepak had murdered his mother. When interrogated, he revealed that he was asking his mother to buy him a mobile phone, but she had not,” the police added.

