Bengaluru’s Saturday date with hailstorm

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hail was reported from several areas in Bengaluru East during evening rains on Friday. Brief spells of heavy rains lashed the city starting early evening with areas like Whitefield and Varthur reportedly receiving surprise hail.

A yellow alert had been issued for Bengaluru by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

The evening showers on Saturday caused traffic disruptions in several parts of the city, especially in areas around Shantinagar, Mysore Bank Circle and Lalbagh. Some areas experienced power cuts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has said heavy rains are expected to continue in Bengaluru till June 7. While no untoward incidents were reported on Saturday, some trees and branches had fallen following rains on Friday. IMD has also predicted heavy rain in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts of south-interior Karnataka apart from Bengaluru Urban.