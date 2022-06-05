Dowry grudge: Man pushes wife into river, mutilated body suspected to be eaten by crocs found

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old woman from Chandra Layout was allegedly pushed into the Cauvery river near Mekedatu falls at Sangama by her husband after she did not arrange the dowry which was demanded by the latter after their wedding.

The accused, K Lakkappa, took his wife, Mangala, on the pretext of vacation and pushed her. What is more horrifying is that only the lower half of the woman’s body has been found as the spot where she was pushed is infested with crocodiles.

The other half of the body which is yet to be recovered is suspected to have been eaten by the crocodiles. Lakkappa has been arrested. Mangala had married Lakkappa two years ago. Mangala’s brother P Gurumurthy filed a complaint on Tuesday. The next day, the police found half of the body floating in the river. They immediately called the complainant to identify the body.

“The accused who works in a hotel has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Mangala is said to have been staying at her parents house most of the time unable to bear the dowry harassment from her husband. The local fisherman, guards have been asked to inform us in case they come across any bodies,” said the police.

When contacted, the victim’s brother refused to comment. A case of dowry death (IPC 304B) and dowry harassment (IPC 498A) has been registered against the accused.