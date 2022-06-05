STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

PU II students to get JEE, NEET coaching

Speaking to TNSE, he said they are yet to decide whether they should develop their own content and conduct coaching in-house from the department itself, or they should tie up with institutions. 

Published: 05th June 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of second PUC are likely to prepare for JEE and NEET entrance exams simultaneously with their academics, from the beginning of this academic year, as Education Department is planning to implement “Chief Minister Vidhyarthi Maargadarshini” programme announced in the budget and provide online coaching, according to principal secretary of education department S Selvakumar. Selvakumar held his first meeting on this with PU director R Ramachandran and other officials on Saturday. Speaking to TNSE, he said they are yet to decide whether they should develop their own content and conduct coaching in-house from the department itself, or they should tie up with institutions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp