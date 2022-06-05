PU II students to get JEE, NEET coaching

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of second PUC are likely to prepare for JEE and NEET entrance exams simultaneously with their academics, from the beginning of this academic year, as Education Department is planning to implement “Chief Minister Vidhyarthi Maargadarshini” programme announced in the budget and provide online coaching, according to principal secretary of education department S Selvakumar. Selvakumar held his first meeting on this with PU director R Ramachandran and other officials on Saturday. Speaking to TNSE, he said they are yet to decide whether they should develop their own content and conduct coaching in-house from the department itself, or they should tie up with institutions.