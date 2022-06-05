Two dead, 10 injured in a mishap on NH-75

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two persons have died on the spot and 10 others sustained grievous injuries at at Heruru bypass near Kunigal on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway-75 on Saturday when three vehicles collided. The deceased Sunil, was at the wheels of the SUV and Srishaila, on board, were from Holenarasipura in Hassan district. They were shifted to hospitals in Bengaluru and Adichunchangiri Medical College at Bellur Cross.

The driver of the SUV, bound to Hassan, lost control and hit the tempo on which a marriage party was travelling to Bengaluru from Nagamangala. Two bikers, who were behind the tempo, also sustained injuries. The high patrolling police team led by Amrithuru ASI Narayan YT conducted the rescue operation while Kunigal police have registered a case.