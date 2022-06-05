STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Two dead, 10 injured in a mishap on NH-75

The driver of the SUV, bound to Hassan, lost control and hit the tempo on which a marriage party was travelling to Bengaluru from Nagamangala.

Published: 05th June 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the SUV | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two persons have died on the spot and 10 others sustained grievous injuries at at Heruru bypass near Kunigal on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway-75 on Saturday when three vehicles collided. The deceased Sunil, was at the wheels of the SUV and Srishaila, on board, were from Holenarasipura in Hassan district. They were shifted to hospitals in Bengaluru and Adichunchangiri Medical College at Bellur Cross.

The driver of the SUV, bound to Hassan, lost control and hit the tempo on which a marriage party was travelling to Bengaluru from Nagamangala. Two bikers, who were behind the tempo, also sustained injuries. The high patrolling police team led by Amrithuru ASI Narayan YT conducted the rescue operation while Kunigal police have registered a case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru road accident
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp