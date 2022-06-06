STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Get set Green in Bengaluru

Citizens, politicians and activists were among many who celebrated celebrated World Environment Day in the city on Sunday.

Published: 06th June 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

A tree plantation drive at Cubbon Park jointly organised by Horticulture Department and Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association | Express

A tree plantation drive at Cubbon Park jointly organised by Horticulture Department and Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Citizens, politicians and activists were among many who celebrated World Environment Day in the city on Sunday. Numerous nature walks, awareness programmes and mass sapling planting drives were undertaken. Activists at the Pattandur Agrahara Lake formed a human chain around the lake, protesting against the government’s failure to address the issues that would lead to the laying a road on the lake’s buffer zone. 

Karnataka Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot planted a Rudhraksha and Champaka saplings at the Raj Bhavan, where he appealed for more people to plant trees. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and other BBMP officials also hosted a similar sapling planting programme at Freedom Park. 

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) announced that they would take up plantation of 4,500 saplings in the next four months, as part of a large-scale afforestation programme. A flypast aircraft was also spotted at Lalbagh Botanical Garden on the occasion, with the words ‘Namma Bengaluru Swacha Bengaluru’ behind it. NCC in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka have spent the last week cleaning the areas around local water bodies and the seashores as part of the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan ahead of World Environment Day.

Meanwhile in Cubbon Park, the Horticulture Department and Cubbon Park Walkers Association jointly organised a programme where magistrate court judges undertook a plantation drive for the first time in Bengaluru. Collaboration was also made with Fortis Hospital, who have promised to keep an ambulance at the Park every Sunday to provide medical assistance to Sunday walkers.

Postal dept marks occasion  
Chief Postmaster at General Post Office Himanshu Choudry and staff on Sunday planted saplings inside the premises of the garden of the GPO.

Rlys carries out tree plantation
Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division and Shilpi Singh, Divisional president, SWR Women’s Welfare Organisation today took part in a mass tree transplantation programme at Hindupur. 

Ploggers clean trash near Vidhana Soudha
The Indian Ploggers Army, K K Education Centre and Hasiru Dala jointly carried out a campaign on June 4 for World Environment Day by collecting trash in Vidhana Soudha and Cubbon Park Road.

‘Give more prominence to eco news’ 
Bengaluru:  Environmental news must be given more prominence on the front page of newspapers, especially with a rise in climate change, Karnataka Media Academy chairman and Press Club president Sadashiv Shenoy said.  Speaking at a programme hosted by IIMB on Sunday, he said, “We don’t find environmental news on front pages, and it is not given as much importance as political, business or crime news.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Green World Environment day KSRTC
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp