Need connectivity from KR Puram to MV station: Bengaluru resident welfare organizations

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : A federation of 25 resident welfare organisations in and around Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli is demanding connectivity between the upcoming KR Puram Metro Station of Phase-II and the new terminal to be thrown open for public on Monday.

With the Baiyappanahalli Metro Station nearly 1.5 km from here, the Eshanya Bengalurina Nagarikara Kalyana Mahavedike is requesting that a metro link be provided from here up to KR Puram. “The link will provide further metro rail access to Airport, Silk Board, Whitefield and the West side through the Purple Line. It will reduce road traffic and also immensely reduce pollution levels,” Mahavedike president Murali Simhadri told TNIE.

The Mahavedike estimates 50,000 footfalls at this terminal, he added. Muniraj Sriramulu, organising secretary, said, “We have already submitted a proposal to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan has accepted our suggestion and recommended it to the authorities

to provide intermodal connectivity here.”

Simhadri said narrow roads from Seva Nagar, Banaswadi and Kammanahalli are crowded and commuters need to wait for a long time to cross the existing Maruthisevanagar Bridge.