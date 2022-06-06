Techie in Bangalore ends life, husband arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A 26-year-old newly married woman was found hanging at her house in Subramanya Nagar on Saturday night. The parents of the deceased suspect she was harassed over dowr while the police have filed a case of unnatural death and arrested the accused. The deceased Anju, was a native of Chikkamagaluru, and had married Anjan Kaniyar, 29, four months ago. The couple were software engineers.

After returning home late night, Kaniyar found his wife hanging. He shifted her lifeless body to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. He then called the police and Anju’s parents to inform them about her death. She left a suicide note and held no one responsible for her death. Anju said she had many issues which led her to take this extreme step.

She also asked her mother to apologise to her. Anju’s parents alleged that their daughter had complained to them about her in-laws and husband harassing her. They also accused of dowry harassment and based on a complaint the police arrested Kaniyar on Sunday.

Helpline

If you are in emotional distress, you can get in touch with SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777 and 104 Arogya Sahayavani.