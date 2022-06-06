STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Techie in Bangalore ends life, husband arrested

A 26-year-old newly married woman was found hanging at her house in Subramanya Nagar on Saturday night. 

Published: 06th June 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A 26-year-old newly married woman was found hanging at her house in Subramanya Nagar on Saturday night. The parents of the deceased suspect she was harassed over dowr while the police have filed a case of unnatural death and arrested the accused. The deceased Anju, was a native of Chikkamagaluru, and had married Anjan Kaniyar, 29, four months ago. The couple were software engineers. 

After returning home late night, Kaniyar found his wife hanging. He shifted her lifeless body to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. He then called the police and Anju’s parents to inform them about her death. She left a suicide note and held no one responsible for her death. Anju said she had many issues which led her to take this extreme step.

She also asked her mother to apologise to her. Anju’s parents alleged that their daughter had complained to them about her in-laws and husband harassing her. They also accused of dowry harassment and based on a complaint the police arrested Kaniyar on Sunday.

Helpline 
If you are in emotional distress, you can get in touch with SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777 and 104 Arogya Sahayavani. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Techie Death Husband Arrest
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp