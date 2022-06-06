STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Touch of grace: That Chanderi saree Manushi Chhillar wore in Samrat Prithviraj

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar,  whose debut movie Samrat Prithviraj hit theatres on June 3, oozed elegance and royalty in a fuchsia pink Chanderi saree from a city-based boutique

Published: 06th June 2022 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Manushi Chhillar in a still from 'Prithviraj' (Photo | IANS)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : It’s been a big month for former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, whose debut movie Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar released on June 3.

Chhillar, who is known for her elegant style, looked no less than a princess during the promotion of the movie. The actor decided to wear a fuchsia pink Chanderi saree from Bengaluru-based boutique Madhurya Creation for the Delhi promotion.

Chhillar, who plays the part of Sanyukta, the princess of Kannauj, paired the six-yard drape with a cream-coloured half-sleeved silk blouse with a wide neckline.

“The look that the team had in mind was that of royalty and not a bridal one. We didn’t want to go overboard but instead, wanted a hint of elegance. We wanted a rich look without any extravagance,” explains Bharathy Harish, adding that it was one of the many options that she liked. “She liked the colours, combinations and the delicate touch of small flowers.”

It was celebrity stylist Sheefa Gilani who put together the whole look.

The saree that the actor wore comes from Chanderi, a small town in Madhya Pradesh, which is very close to Malwa and Bundelkhand.

“Once upon a time, Chanderi sarees were meant only for the royals of Madhya Pradesh. Now, we have to support the artists and their skill sets,” she says.

It is said that Koshti weavers from Jhansi migrated to Chanderi and settled there around the 13th century. 

During the Mughal period, this textile reached its peak in terms of business. “In Chanderi silks, the colour palette is what really sets the saree apart more than the intricacy of the motifs. The work on these kinds of sarees is not too heavy,” she explains, adding that it takes six-eight weeks to weave a Chanderi silk saree.

Manushi completed the look with gold-toned earrings, matching Kundan gold bangles, and a sleek low bun with a centre parting. 

“Another USP of these sarees is that they are very light and easy to drape,” says Harish, adding that it works well for daily use.

