AAP accuses BDA, BBMP of giving nod to illegal hoardings

BENGALURU: Former KAS officer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson K Mathai here on Monday alleged that Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has illegally given permission to an advertising agency to install hoardings illegally.

Briefing the media, he said that though the place allotted to install hoardings comes under BBMP, the BDA gave permission. “This is against the High Court order as the then BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad had not given permission to the agency to set up hoardings.

However, the nexus of officials in BDA and BBMP helped the agency get the advertisement rights illegally,” he said. “When BDA has its own horticulture division, what is the need to do garden maintenance under the PPP scheme? When BBMP limits the advertisement hoarding size to 40X20 ft, why is the permission given to set up 80X80 ft hoardings”, he questioned.

The Hebbal’s flyover comes under NHAI’s authority but the BDA granted permission to set up advertisement hoardings though the PPP scheme must be used to provide essential infrastructure, he added. AAP Bengaluru spokesperson Usha Mohan informed said K Mathai, social activist Sai Datta and few other former officials have filed a complaint against the illegal order of the BDA and BBMP commissioner in this regard.