Bengaluru: Man kills son with iron rod over demand for money

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old man killed his son, unable to bear his harassment for money. The victim’s grandfather, who witnessed the murder, called police. The victim, Mohammed Sulaiman, 18, was a resident of Chamundinagar in RT Nagar area.

His father, Mohd Shamsheer, allegedly hit him on his head with an iron rod, RT Nagar police said. Sulaiman was working as a mechanic at a garage, while his father worked as a bar bender. Father and son had fought over the matter the previous night. “Around 5.30am Monday, the two fought again. When Sulaiman was hit on his head, he collapsed and died on the spot,” police said. Sulaiman’s mother was visiting Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. RT Nagar police registered a case and further investigations are underway.

