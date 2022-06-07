CBI arrests three superintendents of GST, Customs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU, BALLARI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested two superintendents of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Ballari - Madhusudana Kavadiki and Ananth Narhari and a superintendent of Customs, Chamrajpet in Bengaluru - Shashikant Machindra Deshmukh - in

alleged cases of bribery.

“A case was registered against a superintendent working in the office of Deputy Commissioner, GST, Ballari and some unknown others for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for closing the file of the complainant in connection with delay in payment of GST,” the CBI statement read. “The bribe amount was later reduced to RS 80,000. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from the complainant. The other superintendent was also caught during the trap,” CBI added.

The CBI later conducted searches at the residential and official premises of Kavadiki and Narhari. The CBI stated adding they would be produced on Tuesday before the jurisdictional court in Bengaluru.

In another case, the CBI arrested Deshmukh, superintendent, Customs at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,500 from a complainant for clearance of shipments imported by the complainant.

“Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused in Bengaluru, which led to recovery of incriminating documents. The arrested accused was produced before the jurisdictional court in Bengaluru and remanded in judicial custody,” the CBI added.

