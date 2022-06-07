Four mobile medical labs launched for rural Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CSR arm of tech major Infosys on Monday launched the cost effective diagnostic laboratories ‘Lab Built on Wheels’ with an objective to curtail spread of communicable diseases in the rural parts of Karnataka.

The four mobile labs have been equipped with a medical unit, pharmacy and minimal invasive emergency care unit. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai requested organisations to join hands with the State Government to implement ‘Lab Built on Wheels’ mobile clinics across the state. The state in this budget has allocated money to start such labs in four districts. “If this is successful then we will be expanding it to other districts too,” he added.

A release from Infosys stated that it has joined hands with Rotary Bangalore Southwest charitable trust and passed a grant of Rs 4 crore to this lab.

The labs have been designed by Rotary Trust in collaboration with Saicorp Health Technologies while maintaining BSL level 2 safety standards inside the mobile laboratories.

Krish Shankar, Executive Vice President, Group HR Head, Infosys & Trustee, Infosys Foundation, said, “We have always embraced our responsibility to create a positive impact on the environment and the communities we work in. This is part of a continuous effort by Infosys Foundation to ensure that the underprivileged people in India have affordable, on-time access to clean, hygienic, and appropriate medical treatment and health care.”