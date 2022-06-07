Masks are back in public spaces in Bengaluru, so are marshals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With daily Covid cases ranging between 200 and 300, masks are back. The Covid Technical Advisory Committee on Monday recommended that the State government enforce masking strictly, and ramp up testing. The government has decided to increase testing target per day to 30,000, and health officials have also been asked to closely monitor travellers from states like Maharashtra and Kerala.

With an increase in number of cases, an emergency meeting was held between the Technical Advisory Committee and health department to review the Covid-19 situation in the state, and plan containment measures. “TAC members have recommended that the state conduct 30,000 tests. Of these, 20,000 will be in Bengaluru and 10,000 in other districts,” informed a member.

People who do not wear masks may not compulsorily have access to closed spaces like malls, hotels, workplaces, public spaces and on public transport. Though the government had passed an order on April 25, making wearing of masks compulsory in public, it was not enforced strictly. Now, the TAC has recommended stricter enforcement of the mask rule, and BBMP marshals will be tasked with implementing the rule, though there is no penalty, a source said.

BBMP Special Commissioner Harish Kumar told reporters that rules have been imposed as cases are on the rise. “Masks are compulsory at shopping malls, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, schools and colleges and places where people congregate. BBMP marshals will be tasked with implementing the rule,” he said.

Meanwhile, those arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra will be strictly monitored, with strict checking of vaccination certificate. It also asked the health department to speed up genome sequencing of selected samples, accelerate precautionary dose vaccination and pediatric vaccination.

