STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Peppy tunes

Bengaluru-based rapper and singer Arjun Sharma is all set to release yet another perky new song Slip ‘n’ Slide on June 11 in collaboration with King Sinister

Published: 07th June 2022 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Ishrath Mubeen
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If music is all it takes to brighten up your mood, then brace for city-based rapper Arjun Sharma’s new track, which has a gangsta vibe to it. Slip ‘n’ Slide is composed in collaboration with King Sinister, making it a blend of two kinds of rap. “King Sinister is a hardcore underground rapper and I do more of commercial rap. This two-minute-fifty-second-long track has a mix of both,” says Sharma about the song that will be released on June 11 by Wynk Music on all music platforms.

Sharma has always had a keen interest in music...right from his childhood days when he would sing along as his friends played the guitar. Professionally though, the Bengaluru lad has been into rapping from the last six years. Sharma launched his first song Sab Kuch Chahiye with childhood friends Adi Dhar and Devak Kamath in 2019. In comparison to Delhi and Mumbai, the hip-hop scene is young in Bengaluru, feels Sharma. “Artistes represent their regions.

The way Raftaar represents Delhi, Divine does for Mumbai, I want to represent Bengaluru, which is home to tremendous talent. The day someone clicks from here, we will all be on the map,” he adds. Sharma, known by the stage name Quake, raps in English, Hindi and Punjabi and takes rapper Raftaar to be his inspiration.

“I first met him through my brother and a year later, I got the opportunity to share the stage with him. Since then I have been fortunate to be closely associated with him,” he adds. Sharma’s friends and family are his best critics. “What keeps me going is their honest feedback, and the audience’s response during my concerts. I do not know of anything better than the moment when I am singing and the crowd sings along,” says Sharma, who is now looking forward to the release of One More Shot and Legend.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp