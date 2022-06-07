Peppy tunes

Ishrath Mubeen By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If music is all it takes to brighten up your mood, then brace for city-based rapper Arjun Sharma’s new track, which has a gangsta vibe to it. Slip ‘n’ Slide is composed in collaboration with King Sinister, making it a blend of two kinds of rap. “King Sinister is a hardcore underground rapper and I do more of commercial rap. This two-minute-fifty-second-long track has a mix of both,” says Sharma about the song that will be released on June 11 by Wynk Music on all music platforms.

Sharma has always had a keen interest in music...right from his childhood days when he would sing along as his friends played the guitar. Professionally though, the Bengaluru lad has been into rapping from the last six years. Sharma launched his first song Sab Kuch Chahiye with childhood friends Adi Dhar and Devak Kamath in 2019. In comparison to Delhi and Mumbai, the hip-hop scene is young in Bengaluru, feels Sharma. “Artistes represent their regions.

The way Raftaar represents Delhi, Divine does for Mumbai, I want to represent Bengaluru, which is home to tremendous talent. The day someone clicks from here, we will all be on the map,” he adds. Sharma, known by the stage name Quake, raps in English, Hindi and Punjabi and takes rapper Raftaar to be his inspiration.

“I first met him through my brother and a year later, I got the opportunity to share the stage with him. Since then I have been fortunate to be closely associated with him,” he adds. Sharma’s friends and family are his best critics. “What keeps me going is their honest feedback, and the audience’s response during my concerts. I do not know of anything better than the moment when I am singing and the crowd sings along,” says Sharma, who is now looking forward to the release of One More Shot and Legend.