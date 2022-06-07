STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Site owners pay taxes to both BDA, panchayat

We give all amenities: Panchayat officials

Published: 07th June 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Tax, Fraud, Property Tax, Income tax

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With lack of coordination between the Urban Development and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) departments, property owners on the outskirts of Bengaluru near Kengeri hobli are forced to pay the property tax to both the Bangalore Development Authority and the local panchayat for no fault of theirs. 

The Soolikere Gram Panchayat in Bengaluru South taluk has many private layouts, each around 2-3 acres and with over 100 residential sites. Sharath Chandra, a property owner, said they purchased the site here in 2019. Like him, many property owners got the khata as well as Property Identity Number (PID) from the panchayat and BDA. 

When another property owner Naveen Kumar wanted to construct a house, the local Panchayat Development Office (PDO) slapped a notice on him for not paying taxes. But Naveen had been paying the tax to BDA. After the Kengeri Metro line started, which is some 3 km from Soolikere Panchayat, the value of properties shot up and many wanted to either construct houses or sell their sites. Only then, they learnt that they were supposed to pay the tax to the Panchayat as well.

A few of them paid taxes to both the authorities just to avoid any complication. Officials at the Soolikere Panchayat said these are private layouts and BDA is just the planning authority. BDA Chairman SR Vishwanath said it has to be checked whether these areas belong to BDA or the panchayat. If these owners write to BDA, the issue can be resolved, he added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BDA Property Tax
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp