BBMP poll aspirant hosts ‘baad oota’ for 2,000 voters 

BENGALURU: After a trip to Goa for 150 ward workers a few days ago, BBMP ticket aspirant hosted baad oota (non-vegetarian lunch) for 2,000 members of HAL ward at Varthur-Gunjur Road. S Ramesh, President, HAL Vegetable and Fruit Merchants’ Association, says he wants people of his ward to be blessed by Lord Muneshwara, and hence hosted lunch.

The meal included mutton biryani, chicken kebab, ragi mudde and payasa (dessert). As some of them were vegetarians, Ramesh arranged for pure vegetarian food as well. HAL ward voters come under KR Puram assembly segment. “I am not hosting this baad oota for elections, I have been doing this for 10 to 15 years, and this year, membership has increased two-fold. Our MLA and Minister Byrathi Basavaraj had come for the puja and joined the feast. Whether I get a ticket or not, I will always be with him (Basavaraj) and people of our ward will be with him too,” Ramesh said, expressing confidence in cementing his position in the ward.

A few days ago, he had taken workers on a three-day Goa trip in a luxury bus, and booked a resort for them. For his Muslim friends and voters, Ramesh had made a separate arrangement of ‘halal’ items.

“About 150 Muslims friends came, they respect me a lot and I respect their sentiments. I ordered 80kg of mutton and 150kg of chicken. I hold this event every June because it coincides with my son’s birthday, and the Muneshwara temple inauguration a few years ago,” said Ramesh.