STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP poll aspirant hosts ‘baad oota’ for 2,000 voters 

The meal included mutton biryani, chicken kebab, ragi mudde and payasa (dessert).

Published: 08th June 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a trip to Goa for 150 ward workers a few days ago, BBMP ticket aspirant hosted baad oota (non-vegetarian lunch) for 2,000 members of HAL ward at Varthur-Gunjur Road. S Ramesh, President, HAL Vegetable and Fruit Merchants’ Association, says he wants people of his ward to be blessed by Lord Muneshwara, and hence hosted lunch. 

The meal included mutton biryani, chicken kebab, ragi mudde and payasa (dessert). As some of them were vegetarians, Ramesh arranged for pure vegetarian food as well. HAL ward voters come under KR Puram assembly segment. “I am not hosting this baad oota for elections, I have been doing this for 10 to 15 years, and this year, membership has increased two-fold. Our MLA and Minister Byrathi Basavaraj had come for the puja and joined the feast. Whether I get a ticket or not, I will always be with him (Basavaraj) and people of our ward will be with him too,” Ramesh said, expressing confidence in cementing his position in the ward.

A few days ago, he had taken workers on a three-day Goa trip in a luxury bus, and booked a resort for them. For his Muslim friends and voters, Ramesh had made a separate arrangement of ‘halal’ items. 
“About 150 Muslims friends came, they respect me a lot and I respect their sentiments. I ordered 80kg of mutton and 150kg of chicken. I hold this event every June because it coincides with my son’s birthday, and the Muneshwara temple inauguration a few years ago,” said Ramesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP poll BBMP
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp