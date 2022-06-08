STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Four held for killing businessman, loot worth Rs 4.9 crore recovered

  The Chamarajpet police have arrested four in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old businessman and have recovered items worth over Rs 4.93 crore.

Published: 08th June 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy inspects gold and cash seized by Chamarajpet police in Bengaluru on Tuesday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Chamarajpet police have arrested four in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old businessman and have recovered items worth over Rs 4.93 crore. The accused are Bijaram (24), who was working in the victim’s electric shop, Puran Ram Devasi (26), who owns a hardware shop in Goa, Mahendra Devasi (27), who ran a jewellery shop in Rajasthan, and his brother Om Prakash Devasi (24), who worked at an apparel shop in Chickpet. All the four hail from Pali district, Rajasthan.

Jugraj Jain, a resident of Chamarajpet, was living with his family members while the prime accused Bijaram was working with him for the last six months. He used to take Jain to his shop and drop him back home. On May 24 night, Jain was found murdered at his house when his family  had gone to Goa. The assailants had thrown chilli powder on his face, gagged him, and tied his hands before strangulating him and decamping with valuables worth a few crores of rupees.

“Bijaram, the key suspect, had gone missing after the murder. His photos were circulated to other states. On May 29, Bijaram was arrested by Amirgadh police of Gujarat. He was found in possession of Rs 8.48 lakh in cash, 252 gm of gold jewels, 3.870 kg of silver biscuits and other articles,” the police said.

The Chamarajpet police took Bijaram into police custody after obtaining a body warrant from the court. “His interrogation led to the arrest of Puran Ram Devasi. 8.5 kg of gold jewels worth Rs 4.25 crore was recovered from him. Two more were arrested from Rajasthan and Rs 45 lakh in cash was recovered from the duo,” the police said, adding that efforts are on to trace one more accused. The probe revealed that Bijaram, who knew that his employer was a wealthy man, had discussed it with the other accused, who conspired to murder him and steal the valuables.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamarajpet murder businessman
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp