In biggest op, drugs seized over two years to be destroyed

It will be the largest consignment of drugs to be destroyed in a single day in the State, and it will be done at an undisclosed location on Wednesday.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It will be the largest consignment of drugs to be destroyed in a single day in the State, and it will be done at an undisclosed location on Wednesday. The drugs include seizures by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Air Intelligence Unit at the Bengaluru airport and Customs Department over a two-year period, said sources. 

The drive is being held to mark the Drug Destruction Day observed on June 8 by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations of the Ministry of Finance. Across the country, around 42,000 kg of narcotics will be destroyed at 14 locations.

Ganja, heroin, MDMA and pseudoephedrine are among the drugs that will be destroyed. “The quantum and location cannot be revealed as of now due to security reasons. We do special drives like mass destruction of drugs once in two years or during a rare occasion when a major consignment is seized. But we can assure you that this is the biggest ever quantity we will be putting an end to,” said a top source. 
In all, 25 people have been arrested and booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in connection with these seizures, the source added. 

This mostly includes drugs seized since 2020 as well as a few seizures effected earlier. Elaborating on the smuggling pattern, another source said, “The biggest quantum of drugs is smuggled via road on trucks. Heroin is usually brought in from Afghanistan, ganja from Visakhapatnam and pseudoephedrine through couriers from Tamil Nadu, while the Foreign Post Office at Chamarajpet is being used for circulating drugs internally.  In the case of postal parcels, we allow controlled delivery to happen to get hold of all involved.”

