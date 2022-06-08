Of childhood & cricket

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has produced several cricketers with legendary qualities. The hermit-like focus of Dravid, the grittiness of Javagal Srinath, the wrists of Vishwanath and the guile of Kumble. But for a year, Venkatesh Prasad was my favourite cricketer. Prasad wasn’t the most popular cricketer – his face didn’t adorn cool drinks, biscuits, and instant noodles. And yet, he was my favourite cricketer due to a very personal incident. This is that story.

The year was 1997; I was a student in Class six. I was studying in Puttaparthi, a spiritual ashram. A school with very strict rules –– no television, no films, no internet or computers. This was the peak of cricket mania in the 90s. Puberty was a few years away, and so I spent my time thinking and discussing cricket. We would cut pictures of cricketers wherever we found them – newspapers, magazines, biscuit packets, stickers, and cola bottles – and paste them in a scrapbook.

Imagine my joy when it was announced that there would be a cricket match organised in Puttaparthi, between India XI and the Rest of the World XI. A spanking new cricket stadium was built, along with a pavilion, stands, and a scoreboard. The Indian team featured legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Ajay Jadeja and Rahul Dravid. The Rest of the World XI consisted of icons like Jayasuriya, Aravinda de Silva and Shahid Afridi. India batted first and set a target of 290. But my story begins in the second innings, when India was fielding.

The antagonist of my story is a senior of mine, whom we shall call ‘G’. The biggest, strongest guy in school, G had the pleasant countenance of a Death Eater. He not only beat us up, but also extorted our monthly indulgences – pizza, paneer, and cool drinks. Just like America encouraged the Taliban in the 80s, our teachers patronised G to maintain law and order.

Anyway, the second innings was on and Prasad was fielding at the boundary. As it was an exhibition match, Prasad would rest along the boundary in between overs. G was sitting right in front of me and behind Prasad. When Prasad fielded a ball and came back to take a seat, G slapped him on the back and asked, ‘How are you, Prasad?’ Tall and lanky, Prasad turned around slowly – like the dinosaur in Jurassic Park – and proceeded to give G a proper dressing down. ‘Is this what they teach you at school? I’ll complain to your principal’. In seconds, G was in tears. The word spread like wildfire. Teachers, juniors, classmates – everybody heard of it. Within days, G became the laughingstock of the school. While we couldn’t express our happiness outwardly, we were all thrilled.

This incident made me look at Prasad in a new light. Not only was he delivering leg cutters and off cutters in cricket matches, he was also a Robin Hood who gave it back to bullies. From that day on, Prasad became my favourite cricketer. Even now, when I watch clips of him giving it back to Aamir Sohail in the 1996 World Cup, I imagine G’s face instead of Aamir Sohail!

The 90s was the decade of Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid. It was the decade when Indian Cricket was going through a metamorphosis, when it was rocked by the match fixing scandal. Over the years, life went on. But whenever the topic of Bangalore cricketers comes up, I am reminded of the summer of 1997. When, for extremely personal reasons, Prasad was my favourite cricketer.