Surveillance up for monkeypox in Karnataka

Taking to twitter, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said officials are strictly monitoring the situation, and have been told to report any symptoms immediately.

Image of a person affected by monkeypox

Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following directions from the Union health ministry, the Karnataka government has advised officials to step up monkeypox surveillance and set up a two-bed isolation ward in each district hospital. Taking to twitter, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said officials are strictly monitoring the situation, and have been told to report any symptoms immediately.

“A circular has been released, and health officers and district officials have been alerted on this. Screening at airports has to be done strictly,” said Dr Sudhakar. Though there has been no confirmed case of monkeypox in India, an alert has been put out across all states. Meanwhile, a video conference was held on Monday with Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat CEOs and District Health Officers where the health secretary instructed officials to sensitise health workers for identification, confirmation and treatment of mon­keypox.

“We have asked officials to train health staff. With ca­ses of monkeypox being detected in non-endemic countries, travel history is vital. We’ve given district administrations list of countries where infection has been reported,” Health Commissioner Randeep D said.

