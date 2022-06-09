Answering ‘bloody’ questions Dr Dhivya R

Dr Dhivya R By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Are you feeling insecure about communicating with your child about menstruation? Talking about subjects like periods can feel uncomfortable for both you and your child at first, but providing them with reliable information can help them understand their bodies and make good

decisions in the long run. Here’s a guide on how to talk to your child about it and how to answer some common questions they might have.

When should I talk to my kids about periods?

Talking to your kids about periods shouldn’t be a one-time conversation at a specific age, but instead, try to spread it out in multiple conversations to slowly build on your child’s understanding. Over the years, you can provide more information as your child is ready.

Most children can understand the basics of periods by the time they are six or seven years old. If your child is not asking questions, bring it up in natural moments such as

When your child asks about puberty

If your child asks where babies come from

If you are buying pads or tampons

What should I talk about?

Deciding what to talk about depends on your child’s age and level of development.

Ask her if she’s heard about puberty and find out what she knows. Correct any wrong information.

Share your own experience, and make her feel comfortable to ask questions.

Direct her to reliable books or websites if she is more comfortable reading rather than talking.

Everyone’s different

Remind your child not to worry about when friends begin to menstruate. Explain that menstruation, including cycle length, varies from person to person and sometimes from month to month.

When should I call the doctor about my child’s periods?

Your daughter is 15 years old and still hasn’t hit menarche.

She started developing breasts more than three years ago and does not have her periods.

She has severe cramps that are not relieved by painkillers.

She has very heavy bleeding.

(The writer is a consultant - obstetrician & gynaecologist, Maa Kauvery Hospital (Unit of Kauvery Hospitals), Electronic City)

Explain what periods are, how long it lasts, signs of PMS and choosing between pads and tampons. convey the following facts

What is a period?

Tell her it is a normal part of life for women. It signifies that she is capable of getting pregnant. It symbolises growing up.

When do most girls get their first period?

Most have their first period between 10-15 years, the average age is 12. Some physical changes can symbolise a period starting soon.

It happens two years after breasts begin to develop.

Vaginal discharge begins six months to a year before the period.

How often is a period?

It can be irregular. They can be every three weeks, six weeks or only a few times a year for about two-three years. After the first period, it should come around once a month.

What are the symptoms of a period?

Aches in the back, abdomen, tender breasts, headache, fatigue, bloating, mood swings or food cravings.

What are premenstrual symptoms?

There are emotional and physical symptoms before or during periods. Some may have, some may not have it.

Pads, tampons or menstrual cups- which is best?

Many find it easier to use pads initially. Using tampons and menstrual cups from the beginning is also okay. Ask her to carry some in her bag once her breasts start deve-loping.