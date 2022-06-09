STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miss-Fit 

By Wanitha Ashok
Express News Service

BENGALURU: I follow your fitness journey and you are my inspiration. What’s the secret of your young-looking skin?
Thank you, my dear. Glad I can motivate you. As I wasn’t born with great skin, I have to work on it constantly. My day-to-day routine goes like this. I drink enough water as it keeps the skin soft and supple. I consume plenty of veggies and fruits.

I limit the consumption of rich desserts as sugar inhibits the absorption of protein which is essential for good skin. I don’t touch Cola, I have junk, fast and instant food occasionally and in moderation as the preservatives and other ingredients take a toll on the skin. Sunscreen is a must indoors or outdoors. I apply the fruit I eat on my face too. A good night’s sleep for cellular repair and regeneration is important too.

I love beer, but it has a lot of calories. What are low-calorie drinks that I can opt for?
Oh yes, that is why they call it beer belly. These empty calories can be replaced with red wine which is a lot more beneficial than beer. A glass of red wine has about 150 calories, is a good antioxidant, and is heart-friendly too. My favourite social drink most times is water which has zero calories!

I have a constipation issue. Can working out help me?
If your issue is chronic, then you need to consult a physician at the earliest or get to the root of it as gut health leads to a host of other health issues. The gut is also referred to as the second brain. The basic mantra would be water, include adequate fibre, exercise for an hour, move as much as possible all day long. Include foods like chia/falooda seeds, prunes, apples, a small banana and greens. Keep in mind that your fluid requirements will increase when you increase your fibre intake.

