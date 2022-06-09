STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

So long!

Consul-General of the Kingdom of The Netherlands, Gert Heijkoop, who retires after a rewarding 40-year career, recalls his adventures in his final posting 

Published: 09th June 2022 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Gert Heijkoop

Gert Heijkoop (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP)

By Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s a sense of quietude despite the last-minute packing that’s happening at the residence of Gert Heijkoop, the Consul-General of the Kingdom of The Netherlands on a weekday afternoon. Wall hangings and paintings have been pulled down and items sent off via sea to The Netherlands, where Heijkoop and his wife, Dienske Keijser hope for a rested retirement.

After a four-decade career, which has taken him to several countries, including Canada and South Korea, Heijkoop leaves Bengaluru – his home for the last four years. It was sometime in 2018 during his posting in Vancouver that he was given the option to move to Bengaluru to set up the first consulate in south India for The Netherlands.

“I always wanted to come to Asia. So I met the Consul-General to India and she wanted me to get acquainted with Indian food. I also began by reading Ramachandra Guha’s India after Gandhi which gave me an idea of what the country would be like. In fact, I’ve even suggested the book to my successor, who is relocating from Nigeria,” he says, adding, “I think I underestimated how big the country is. There are so many cuisines, languages, and history.”

Building a team from scratch meant hunting for a location, putting together a team and getting the office functioning. This, in addition to strengthening the Dutch community in the city, albeit a small one. His 11th and final posting has been exciting and adventurous despite the two years of the pandemic. “Things are picking up again and we are issuing about 1,000 visas on a weekly basis,” he says.

The couple fondly recalls the Christmas of 2019 when the entire family, including their four sons and daughter-in-law, flew down to Bengaluru to partake in the celebrations. At this point, Keijser , who loves textiles and fabrics and found the city to be a haven for them, adds, “We took each of them to a store and asked them to pick a fabric, after which an outfit was created.” Keijser  is familiar with the nooks and crannies of the city, including Srirampuram, Okalipuram and the bustling Russell Market and Commercial Street.

As he gets ready to settle into a new routine, something completely new after a 40-year diplomatic career, Heijkoop wonders what the future holds. “We are used to a gypsy life with a transfer every four years. Now, this is an unchartered territory. We are constructing a home, and I’ll probably be involved in it to a great extent – even laying the flooring,” he says. And not to forget, enjoy being a grandaddy,” adds Keijser  with a laugh. The adventure in India has been like none other. And like Heijkoop sums it up, “If I had to live my life and career again, I would do it the same way.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp