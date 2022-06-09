STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘With Appa, we lost a storehouse of Indian culture’

His body was failing him, but mentally, Appa was completely himself until the very last evening of his life.

Published: 09th June 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: His body was failing him, but mentally, Appa was completely himself until the very last evening of his life. His mind never faded, and his spirit was mostly calm and focused on the time he had left. He knew, like we all knew, that when he died, a great store of knowledge and perspective on Indian culture, classical and modern, would go with him.

Arshia Sattar had been his friend for many years, and Anmol (Tikoo) was my friend. We talked about how we only had the physical energy left to give a last, long interview and to my eternal gratitude, that’s what they made happen.

What they captured is quite rare and special. They were there to record some of his very last words, to give purpose to some of his last breaths. He had his final recording with them on Saturday evening, when I was present. On Sunday evening, he was with his family – amazingly, my sister and I were both home – and that night he died. Amitav Ghosh later compared Appa’s departure with Bhishma’s ichha mrityu, the power to choose the moment when you die. That’s how it seemed to me too.

