BBMP sends delimitation draft to govt for approval

Document in two languages; 15 days time for raising objections

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-awaited BBMP delimitation draft has been sent to the government for approval. Confirming this on Thursday, BBMP Special Commissioner, Rangappa S said the Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has submitted the draft to Urban Development Department (UDD). “The draft was earlier sent to UDD, but it was sent back to us asking for more clarity and they also wanted it in two languages — English and Kannada. The existing 198 wards were delimited based on the existing population enumerated according to the 2011 census,” he said.

The BBMP and the government took up the exercise of delimitation after the Supreme Court set an eight-week deadline for the government to complete the ward delimitation and reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC).The Joint Legislature Committee, headed by C V Raman Nagar MLA S Raghu, has given recommendations to the BBMP. As per information available, the maximum population in each ward should not exceed 38,000 and no ward should fall under two assembly segments. 

The draft will be examined and 15 days period will be given for people to raise objections. Once all is set, the State Election Commission can begin the election process. The exercise is being carried out to avoid confusion and to ensure smooth administration and execution of works. 

A section of leaders from the opposition Congress and JDS had accused the ruling BJP of delimiting wards according to its whims and fancies. Some even alleged that MLAs from both ruling as well as opposition parties in the city were not interested in conducting the polls. The annual BBMP budget runs up to Rs 10,000 crore.

Even before the ward delimitation exercise is completed and model code of conduct for the polls is announced, aspirants have begun wooing voters. In HAL, aspirant S Ramesh arranged a Goa trip and threw a non-vegetarian feast. In Malleswaram, a cricket tournament is being organised by a Congress leader.

