Karnataka: Man throws acid on colleague after she refuses to marry him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another incident of acid attack in Bengaluru, a 32-year-old divorcee with three children was attacked by her colleague, who splashed diluted acid (toilet cleaning liquid) after she refused to marry him. The incident took place in Sarakki in Kumaraswamy Layout police station limits on Friday morning.

The woman, a resident of Ilyas Nagar, is undergoing treatment at a hospital from where she is expected to be discharged today. The police arrested the accused within a few hours after the incident.

Police said the duo was working in an incense stick factory and were in a relationship for the last one and a half years. The accused, who is also married and has children, wanted to have a second wife and was demanding her to marry him. However, the victim refused as she has children and also he was not divorced. They had argued over the issue on several occasions.

“On Friday morning, they met each other while going to work and the accused brought up the matter again to which the victim said she can’t marry him. Soon, he took out a bottle and splashed toilet cleaning liquid, which has diluted acid in it, on her face and escaped. The woman had blurred vision in her right eye for some time and the bystanders rushed her to an eye clinic, where the acid in the eye was cleaned and the vision was restored. She was shifted to a government hospital, where she was given treatment. The woman has sustained minor injuries in the incident and is expected to be discharged soon,” the police said.

The police swung into action soon after the incident and traced the accused to his house in West Bengaluru, from where he was arrested. The police are further investigating the matter.

Last month, police arrested one Nagesh Babu after he attacked a 23-year-old woman with acid for refusing his marriage proposal.