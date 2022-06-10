STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

MLA Aravind Limbavali’s daughter has run-in with traffic cops in Bengaluru

She also shouted at a friend who tried to intervene.

Published: 10th June 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Aravind Limbavali

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and Mahadevapura BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s daughter was on Thursday involved in a fracas after traffic police stopped her car on Raj Bhavan Road. She allegedly argued with the policemen and also tried to slap a video journalist of a regional TV channel, who was recording the incident.

When the police stopped the woman’s BMW, she got down and began arguing, and the cops told her not to speak rudely. She questioned why they were imposing a fine for overtaking a senior police officer’s vehicle, and claimed that she was travelling in an MLA’s car. To this, the police asked her for the identity of the MLA. “Have you heard Aravind Limbavali’s name? I am his daughter,” she replied.

She also shouted at a friend who tried to intervene. Noticing the incident was being recorded, she charged at a video journalist, abused him and tried to slap him. Police slapped a penalty for violations of several traffic rules. When she claimed she had no money, and asked police to send the notice home, her friend paid the fine. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aravind Limbavali Bengaluru
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp