MLA Aravind Limbavali’s daughter has run-in with traffic cops in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and Mahadevapura BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s daughter was on Thursday involved in a fracas after traffic police stopped her car on Raj Bhavan Road. She allegedly argued with the policemen and also tried to slap a video journalist of a regional TV channel, who was recording the incident.

When the police stopped the woman’s BMW, she got down and began arguing, and the cops told her not to speak rudely. She questioned why they were imposing a fine for overtaking a senior police officer’s vehicle, and claimed that she was travelling in an MLA’s car. To this, the police asked her for the identity of the MLA. “Have you heard Aravind Limbavali’s name? I am his daughter,” she replied.

She also shouted at a friend who tried to intervene. Noticing the incident was being recorded, she charged at a video journalist, abused him and tried to slap him. Police slapped a penalty for violations of several traffic rules. When she claimed she had no money, and asked police to send the notice home, her friend paid the fine.